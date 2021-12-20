More Secrets About Between Iyabo Ojo And Funke Akindele Feud Exposed

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo allegedly sheltered her colleague Funke Akindele and her best friend Eniola Badmus in her apartment at her Ikorodu residence, according to Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam.

This comes after Iyabo turned to Instagram to slam Funke Akindele for missing Eniola Badmus’ 20-year-on-stage commemoration party.

Tosin Silverdam described the conflict between Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo in a recent post on his Instagram page.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus, according to the blogger, used to live in Iyabo Ojo’s house when they encountered housing issues in Ikorodu.

Tosin went on to say that he had heard horror stories about the woman and had personally witnessed one during a film shoot on his street in Ikorodu.

