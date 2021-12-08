NDDC Board To Be Reconstituted At The Appropriate Time – Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has assured the region that the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission will be constituted at the appropriate time, upon the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Babayo Ardo.

He maintained that President Buhari was determined to reposition the NDDC after 19 years of rot.

He stated, “Part of the strategy to reposition the NDDC was the recent setting up of a forensic audit to understand what went wrong despite the resources committed to the commission over the years. The report of that audit has just been submitted to Mr President, who is studying it to come up with a formula for a commission fit for purpose.”