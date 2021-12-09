Ned Nwoko Speaks On Regina Daniels Using Kayanmata On Him

Ned Nwoko Comments On Regina Daniel Using Kayanmata

The billionaire philanthropist has finally spoken out about Regina Daniels’ use of Jaruma’s Kayanmata to get his attention.

Following Ned Nwoko’s divorce from Laila Charani, Nigerians dragged Regina Daniels, accusing her of being the cause of the split.

They claimed Regina Daniels drew Nwoko’s attention and made him forget about his other wife with the help of Jaruma and her kayanmata.

Nwoko, on the other hand, denied Regina using kayanmata on him in a recent statement, revealing that Laila’s indecent behaviour caused him to chase her out of his house.

See post below: