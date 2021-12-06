Titi Abubakar says she will encourage her husband to contest for 2023 election

Mrs. Titi Abubakar, the wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has hinted that she will encourage him to try for the presidency one more time.

Adamawa-born Atiku has been making attempts to be Nigeria’s president since the 1990s.

There are insinuations that the popular politician will give it a shot one more time in the year 2023.

Mrs. Abubakar, a native of Osun state, says if it is God’s will, her husband will emerge as the president of the country.

She told The Punch newspaper:

“When my husband was in school, he was into politics. And once you are a politician, you will continue to be a politician. Yes, he has been in politics, since the time of MKO Abiola, but it is destiny. If God said the time is not ripe, there’s nothing one can do. You continue trying. “God says we should pray without ceasing, and we shall continue to pray. If it is your heart desire, you continue to pray to God and worry Him, until He gives you that thing you want. So, I cannot tell my husband not to play politics. Maybe, God has said this is the right time for him.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria