Partnership With Private Sector’ll Improve Health Services, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that stronger partnership with the private sector will help in improving health facilities and access in the country, adding that a nation needs a healthy population to prosper.

He stated that the challenges faced in the health sector require collective will, partnership and more resources, especially in tackling brain drain.

He was speaking at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of African Medical Centre of Excellence, on Tuesday in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.