Femi Adesina: Buhari’s Reputation As Democrat Won’t Change If He Doesn’t Sign Electoral Bill

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s position as a democrat won’t change whether he assents to the electoral bill or not.

He stated this while speaking on Monday in an interview with Channels Television.

Adesina said Buhari has already created a reputation of “clean elections” for himself whether he signs the electoral bill or not.

“In terms of his image for democratic value, that image is made already. It is almost cast in concrete. You will find that one election after the other has been better under President Buhari,” he said.

“Under President Buhari, the governing party has lost — states, legislative seats and so many elections.

“It didn’t use to be. It used to be that whichever party was in power won all elections before by hook or crook; not under President Buhari.

“So, his reputation as somebody who wants to leave clean elections for Nigeria has already been made whether the electoral act is signed or not. It doesn’t distract from that reputation.”