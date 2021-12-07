Halima Abubakar Speaks On How She Has Been Bullied

Entertainer Halima Abubakar has taken to Instagram to impart her own insight to menaces.

The entertainer noticed that tormenting is a reoccurring issue and it typically gets concealed. Additionally charging that there are menaces in Nollywood, the entertainer further uncovered that she rehashed a semester at Bayero University, Kano, due to menaces.

She wrote;

The perpetrators should be brought out .

And justice served .so Sylvester can have closure and finally Rest In Peace .

BULLYING IS ACTUALLY RAMPART

THEY KEEP COVERING IT UP.AM A BOARDER AND I KNOW ,HOW SCHOOLS COVER CRIMES IN BOARDING SCHOOLS.#justiceforslyvester#saynotobullies

THEY ARE RIGHT IF YOU REPORT ,YOU SNITCHED.BEATING,MOLESTATION ,PUNISHMENTS FROM SENIORS OR EVEN UR OWN MATE .

KINDLY STOP AND TALK TO UR KIDS.MANY MORE ARE HIDDEN.LOOK EVEN IN NOLLYWOOD WE HAVE BULLIES AND I WILL NAME THEM ALL.

I REPEATED A SEMESTER IN BUK BECAUSE OF BULLIES.