Halima Abubakar Speaks On How She Has Been Bullied
Entertainer Halima Abubakar has taken to Instagram to impart her own insight to menaces.
The entertainer noticed that tormenting is a reoccurring issue and it typically gets concealed. Additionally charging that there are menaces in Nollywood, the entertainer further uncovered that she rehashed a semester at Bayero University, Kano, due to menaces.
READ ALSO: Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend For Following Her On Instagram
She wrote;
The perpetrators should be brought out .
And justice served .so Sylvester can have closure and finally Rest In Peace .
BULLYING IS ACTUALLY RAMPART
THEY KEEP COVERING IT UP.AM A BOARDER AND I KNOW ,HOW SCHOOLS COVER CRIMES IN BOARDING SCHOOLS.#justiceforslyvester#saynotobullies
THEY ARE RIGHT IF YOU REPORT ,YOU SNITCHED.BEATING,MOLESTATION ,PUNISHMENTS FROM SENIORS OR EVEN UR OWN MATE .
KINDLY STOP AND TALK TO UR KIDS.MANY MORE ARE HIDDEN.LOOK EVEN IN NOLLYWOOD WE HAVE BULLIES AND I WILL NAME THEM ALL.
I REPEATED A SEMESTER IN BUK BECAUSE OF BULLIES.