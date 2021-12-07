Halima Abubakar Speaks On How She Has Been Bullied

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Tonto Dikeh's Ex-boyfriend For Following Her On Instagram

Halima Abubakar Speaks On How She Has Been Bullied

Entertainer Halima Abubakar has taken to Instagram to impart her own insight to menaces.

The entertainer noticed that tormenting is a reoccurring issue and it typically gets concealed. Additionally charging that there are menaces in Nollywood, the entertainer further uncovered that she rehashed a semester at Bayero University, Kano, due to menaces.

READ ALSO: Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend For Following Her On Instagram

She wrote;

 

The perpetrators should be brought out .
And justice served .so Sylvester can have closure and finally Rest In Peace .

BULLYING IS ACTUALLY RAMPART
THEY KEEP COVERING IT UP.AM A BOARDER AND I KNOW ,HOW SCHOOLS COVER CRIMES IN BOARDING SCHOOLS.#justiceforslyvester#saynotobullies

THEY ARE RIGHT IF YOU REPORT ,YOU SNITCHED.BEATING,MOLESTATION ,PUNISHMENTS FROM SENIORS OR EVEN UR OWN MATE .

KINDLY STOP AND TALK TO UR KIDS.MANY MORE ARE HIDDEN.LOOK EVEN IN NOLLYWOOD WE HAVE BULLIES AND I WILL NAME THEM ALL.

I REPEATED A SEMESTER IN BUK BECAUSE OF BULLIES.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here