Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Shade Ladipo For Saying Women Should Not Be Ashamed Of Sleeping With Different People

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has knocked Shade Ladipo for saying that women should not feel ashamed of sleeping with different people.

The actress simply reacted with the words:

So irresponsible”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the controversial media personality made a post on her Instagram Story advising women not to feel ashamed of sleeping with as many people as possible.

Read AlsoThere’s No Shame In How Many People You Have Slept With, Shade Ladipo Tells Ladies

Shade Ladipo wrote in the post that shaming women for having sex with multiple people is a culture that is as old as methuselah. However, ladies should hold their head up high because they only had sex and did not kill someone.

The actress’s post

