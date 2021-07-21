Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Shade Ladipo For Saying Women Should Not Be Ashamed Of Sleeping With Different People

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has knocked Shade Ladipo for saying that women should not feel ashamed of sleeping with different people.

The actress simply reacted with the words:

“So irresponsible”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the controversial media personality made a post on her Instagram Story advising women not to feel ashamed of sleeping with as many people as possible.

Shade Ladipo wrote in the post that shaming women for having sex with multiple people is a culture that is as old as methuselah. However, ladies should hold their head up high because they only had sex and did not kill someone.