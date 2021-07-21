There’s No Shame In How Many People You Have Slept With, Shade Ladipo Tells Ladies

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has advised Nigerian ladies not to feel ashamed of having slept with different people.

The controversial media personality took to her Instagram Stories to dish out the piece of advice to her fellow women.

Read Also: “Rest In Peace To The Heroes And Villains,” Shade Ladipo Mourns Obama DMW, Sound Sultan

In her words:

“You see that thing when you try to shame a woman by saying You wey f***k so so and so, yeah it’s old. Ladies there’s no shame in how many people you have slept with. Sex-shaming especially when done to women is older than methuselah. Ladies please hold your head high. Na f***k you f***k, you no do Chidinma”