We Will Bring Back PDP Members — Duke

Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke has vowed that he will woo back to the party former members of the party currently in All Progressives Congress.

Duke made the vow on Monday while receiving former PDP state party Chairman, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, who defected from the PDP to the APC to contest election as the deputy governorship candidate in 2019.

According to Duke, “From time to time you leave your institution and go for a sabbatical. I have had experience because I went on sabbatical too when I left the party to another party.

“And today we have our colleagues who made the party tick. We are not going to rest on our oars. We have worked for this party since 1998. A strange element came and took our party.

“We even allowed the strange elements to occupy seats that we the owners ought to have occupied. I will tell you without equivocation that the state today ought to be among the richest states in Nigeria. So we have to recall all our ‘lecturers’ who went on sabbatical back to the party. We are receiving and harvesting all our members who left the PDP for a sabbatical in batches.”