‘We Should Be Serious’ — Lawan Tackles Health Ministers Over Absence At COVID Summit

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has berated Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, and Olorunimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, over their absence at a summit on COVID-19.

Mahmuda Mamman, permanent secretary of the ministry of health, was also a no-show at the summit which took place in Abuja on Monday.

While delivering his speech at the summit, Lawan stated that at least one top official of the ministry ought to have been present.

“Before I begin my remarks, is the permanent secretary ministry of health here? Well, I asked that question because the two ministers of health are not here,” he said.

“The minister of health, the minister of state, and the permanent secretary are not here. I believe this is not good.

“He (Ehanire) just left but somebody should have replaced him. Because everything we do here, the federal ministry of health is supposed to be here to garner all the resources that will come out of this.

“The PSC is simply an interventionist outfit. And as politicians and political leaders, we are supposed to be very serious and committed about the health of our people.”