Photos Of Etinosa Idemudia’s Baby Daddy Emerges Online As They Celebrate Their Daughters Birthday

After pictures of her alleged baby daddy surfaced online, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia triggered internet comments.

Etinosa’s daughter turned one year old yesterday, December 25, 2021, just a few months after her parents divorced.

Idemudia and her baby daddy came together for their daughter’s birthday party despite their relationship problems.

Etinosa shared gorgeous moments from the birthday party on her Instagram feed, sparking a variety of comments from netizens.

Many internet users believe Etinosa’s child is a carbon copy of the man due to their striking likeness.

See Post Below: