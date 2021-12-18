Tonto Dikeh Exposes Private Chats With Bobrisky

Tonto Dikeh, a controversial Nollywood actress, has exposed her conversations with crossdresser Bobrisky after their Instagram feud.

On Instagram, the two ex-best friends have been exposing truths about themselves and their prior experiences.

Tonto claimed that Bobrisky’s body is leaking and decaying, while Bobrisky alleged that Tonto pretends to be holy to her fans while smoking behind closed doors.

Bobrisky further alleged that Tonto flatly refused to repay him for the money she stole from him and that she befriended him in order to squander his fortune.

Tonto, on the other hand, detailed their conversations in her answer, claiming that Bobrisky himself had asked her not to repay the debts.

Read Their Chat Below: