Insecurity: MURIC Faults Jonathan, Says Buhari Not Responsible For Current Challenges In North

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the current security challenges in the north.

MURIC stated that the insecurity in the northern part of the country was not the fault of President Muhammadu Buhari since the issues began before he came to power.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The Islamic rights group noted that former President Jonathan was not proactive in dealing with Boko Haram in its early days.

Akintola also alleged that there was a diversion of funds meant for security agencies which impacted the fight against terrorism but praised Buhari for not allowing such acts to continue.

Also Read: Lai: It’s Shallow Talk To Say Buhari Has Not Done Enough To Tackle Insecurity

The statement read in part, “The insecurity may be bad presently, but honestly it could have been worse. Have we forgotten so soon how Boko Haram bombed the United Nations building? That was on Friday, 26th August 2011. 21 people were killed in that attack alone. 60 were wounded.

“Jonathan was in power at that time but his attitude to the Boko Haram insurgency was lukewarm. Things were so bad that Nigerian soldiers used to turn their heels at the approach of the insurgents. That was due to the lack of adequate weapons occasioned by the diversion of arms funds.

“But today the picture has changed. Buhari ensured that the Nigerian army is properly equipped and he does not allow the diversion of money meant for arms.”

However, in the statement, Akintola advised northerners to concentrate their anger towards those in authority during the insurgency’s early days.

Northerners should not blame Buhari, he stressed, because his administration has been working hard to address the country’s security challenges.