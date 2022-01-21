2023: Elect Leaders Based On Competence, Says Lagos Speaker, Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerians to elect leaders in 2023 based on their competence and previous experience of success.

Obasa, according to a statement on Thursday, was quoted to have said this at the Anchor University’s first Distinguished Public Lecture of the Faculty of Humanities in Lagos.

He said, “And as you are aware, if anyone applies for a job, the first things that are asked for are the person’s credentials and experience. So in choosing who would be our leader in 2023, we need to ask questions about who is competent enough and had done something similar to what we desire.

“We can still remember that not long ago, we had someone in Lagos State who laid a solid foundation, particularly in relation to revenue. We know that without revenue, there is hardly anything we can do.

“We had that person who used his intelligence to move the revenue from just N600 million to billions of naira and today, the state gets multi-billion naira revenue for development. See the infrastructural development in Lagos State now and you will agree that we need people who are experienced and highly exposed for leadership positions.”