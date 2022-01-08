Appreciate Troops Instead Of Criticising Them, Sanwo-Olu Tells Nigerians

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to respect the army rather than criticize it.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during a Jumat ceremony held at the community central mosque in Ikeja, Lagos, to honor the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Every January 15, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), also known as Remembrance Day, is commemorated in honor of officers.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said Nigerians have developed a habit of criticizing the country, adding that other countries face similar difficulties but do not criticize them.

Also Read: Increase Army, Police Salaries With Funding From Oil, Says Guru Maharaj ji

“All we do is criticise. We even criticise the Nigerian Army, that they are not fighting well. We always elevate the bad things about our country,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“How do we justify the death of those people that fought for this country to remain? In memory of the people that have even died, let us even be nice to our country.

“Whether we like it or not, if we do not build it, all of us will suffer. It is as simple as that.

“We should do everything to prevent war. Some people have voluntarily said they will protect all of us with the help of Allah to defend this country. Therefore, we must appreciate them.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will be with the souls of those that have departed. For those that are living, it is our responsibility to do everything that we should to appreciate their efforts.”