ASUU Dismisses FG’s N52.5bn, Says Strike Likely Soon

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed that the N30bn Revitalisation Fund and N22.5bn Earned Academic Allowance totalling N52.5bn released by the Federal Government is insufficient to deal with the challenges facing the university system.

The ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

He noted that there was a possibility that the union would still go on strike, unless the government addressed its demands, including the 2009 agreement.

The Federal Government had said it paid lecturers N30bn Revitalisation Fund and N22.5bn Earned Academic Allowance.

Osodeke described the fund released by the government as a token payment.

He also added that it was not enough for lecturers to change their minds on the suspended strike.

He, therefore, asked the Federal Government to address the issues concerning the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, which the union rejected and asked to be replaced with the University Transparency, Accountability Solution.

He also said renegotiation and resuscitation of universities had not been addressed.