Primary, Secondary Schools In Ogun To Resume January 10

On January 10, primary, secondary, and government science and technical colleges in Ogun State will resume.

The Ogun State Government had previously set January 4 as the day for schools to resume.

The administration, however, announced a change in the date in a press release made in December 2021.

Before resuming, learners and parents must sign an undertaking to abide by the rules, according to Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology.

“The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology wishes to announce to the general public that the resumption date for the 2nd term 2021/2022 academic session for all primary and secondary schools as well as government science and technical colleges in the state has changed to Monday, 10th January 2022.

“The change is necessitated by the series of pre-resumption activities lined up by the ministry to further reposition our schools.

“As part of resumption guidelines, each parent/guardian and learner are expected, between Tuesday 4th and Monday 10th January 2022, to sign an undertaking of willingness to abide by laid down regulations and support the school in ensuring and enforcing discipline.

“Parents, guardians, and all school administrators are therefore enjoined to note the new resumption date while awaiting details of other pre-resumption activities. We wish all our learners compliments of the season and a peaceful term.”