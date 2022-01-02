New Year: Make Life Better For Nigerians, Oluwo Tells FG

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has tasked the federal government with formulating new measures to improve the security architecture and people’s standard of living.

On Saturday, the monarch issued the charge in a New Year’s letter signed by his media adviser, Alli Ibrahim.

He praised the federal government’s infrastructure development, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and rail services throughout the country.

Also Read: Expect More Developmental Projects In 2022, Says Gov Abiodun

He urged individuals to maintain faith in Nigeria’s greatness and to believe in themselves and the country in order to attain the goal of survival.

“Hope is a promisory note. When you have hope, you have to work for it. The first step is the will. That is, you must believe in yourself. It starts from there. As Nigerians, whether at home or in the Diaspora, we must trust and have hope in our country. It is a collective task. Our society is a product of what we do to it. Let’s imbibe the spirit of patriotism and begin to bring out the best in Nigeria.”