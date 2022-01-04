Bobrisky Reveals Plans For Marriage

Controversial cross dresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has shattered the hopes of people hoping to attend his wedding.

The cross dresser, who has been accused of being gay in a post on his Instagram page, claimed that no one should ask him when he is getting married.

Bobrisky claims that he enjoys hanging around with billionaires and that prostitution is still in his blood.

He went on to say that marriage isn’t in his dictionary, but that those who want to marry can do so because he doesn’t mind.

He wrote: No one should ask me when I want to get married because as you see me so… Chilling with the billionaire still dey my eye.

Small olosho still they my blood , You all can be getting married no problem, sha be inviting me let me come and be eating rice. Marriage is not in my own dictionary at the moment.

