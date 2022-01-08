Fani-Kayode: Yahaya Bello Would Defeat Atiku If They Contest 2023 Presidential Election

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi, will defeat Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, in the 2023 presidential election if both candidates run.

On Friday, he mentioned this in an interview with Channels Television.

Bello will make an “excellent president,” according to Fani-Kayode, who also feels the Kogi governor will appeal to young Nigerians.

“I believe Governor Yahaya Bello. I believe that he will be an excellent president. I believe he will appeal to millions of young people in this country and that this is a change in the dynamics we are giving power to a younger person. That is just my view though,” he said.

Asked if Bello (as APC candidate) can defeat Atiku of the PDP in the poll, the former minister said the Kogi governor would defeat the former vice-president squarely.

“Why not? He (referring to Bello) will defeat him (referring to Atiku) hands down,” he said.