Former Interim Head Of State, Ernest Shonekan, Is Dead

A former leader, Chief Ernest Shonekan who ruled Nigeria for 83 days when he headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, has passed on.

Shonekan died in Evercare hospital in Lagos today January 11. He was 85.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Born on 9 May 1936 in Lagos, Shonekan, an Abeokuta-born civil servant, he was one of six children born into the family. He attended the CMS Grammar School and Igbobi college. He received a law degree from the University of London and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.