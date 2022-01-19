Garba Shehu: Why Corrupt Politicians Can’t Wait For Buhari’s Term To End

Many corrupt political elites, according to presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, cannot wait for President Muhammadu Buhari’s term to end.

Buhari, whose campaign in 2015 was anchored on the fight against corruption, is expected to complete a second term in 2023.

Shehu stated in a statement on Tuesday that the elites wish to return to the days when corruption reigned supreme.

Also Read: How Battle Against Corruption Can Be Won In Nigeria— IBB

Advertisement

Some politicians, he claims, are also dissatisfied that the president did not benefit financially from his position.

“So many in the political elites of this country cannot wait for the President’s second term in office to end,” the statement reads.

“They yearn for a return to the ‘good old days’ of helping themselves to public funds with abandon, the easy export of ill-gotten money to foreign bank accounts, of acting without responsibility, accountability, or censure.

“The last thing they want is ‘another Buhari’, the statement partly read.