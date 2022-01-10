I Have No Regret Supporting Ganduje To Be Governor, Says Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that he has no regret supporting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to succeed him as the Chief Executive of the state.

He stated this during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Senator Kwankwaso spoke about his relationship with Governor Ganduje in the past, as well as how they both worked together until 2015.

“I have no regret whatsoever because we are still strong, much stronger than 2015. Not only in Kano but across the country and beyond,” he said.

“He (Ganduje) was my deputy from 1999 to 2003 and, of course, my SA when I was the Minister of Defence and thereafter in 2007, I lobbied the then President Yar’Adua and, of course, he got a job in the Chad Republic to be the Executive Secretary of Chad Basin,” the governor said.

“He was there when I got a ticket in 2010. I asked him to resign and come back to Nigeria to be my deputy. When I was going, I thought we should have an inclusive government by supporting him to become governor.”