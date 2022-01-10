Public Schools To Operate Only Four Working Days – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna State Government has directed all public schools in the state to operate only four working days a week, between Monday to Thursday instead of the usual five working days.

The directive was given by the state Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, in a notice for school resumption for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

As a result, the commissioner stated that the academic calendar for 2021/2022 would be altered to guarantee that the curriculum for the academic session is covered.

She also reminded all parents, guardians, and members of the public that the state government has set January 10 as the start date for the second semester of the 2021/2022 academic year.