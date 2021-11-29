BREAKING: Kaduna To Begin Transition to 4-Day Working Week From Dec 1

Kaduna State Government has stated that it will begin a transition to a four-day working week in the state from December 1.

Based on the development, public servants in the state, except those in schools and healthcare facilities, will be permitted to work from home for one day per week.

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to the governor on media & communication, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the measure is designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families.

“The measure also reflects lessons learnt from managing the Covid-19 pandemic which required significant relaxations of old working traditions and the ascendance of virtual and remote working arrangements,” the statement reads.