Foluke Daramola‘s Husband Speaks On Truly Supporting Tinubu

Kayode Salako, the spouse of entertainer Foluke Daramola-Salako, has come out to safeguard her after she was slammed online for supposedly supporting the ‘official bid’ of APC National pioneer, Bola Tinubu.

Foluke got heat online last week after a video of her and her associates singing Tinubu’s commendation, surfaced on the web, This comes following bits of gossip about Tinubu wanting to run for administration come 2023.

READ ALSO: Foluke Daramola Dragged Out For Thinking She Endorsed Tinubu

The video showed some Nollywood stars, lounging around a gathering table, and reciting, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”. With all due respect, Foluke said she and her partners’ quality at the social event didn’t have anything to do with legislative issues. She said however she’s a card conveying individuals from the APC, they were not there to underwrite any applicant, rather they were there for a harmony and solidarity crusade.

In an open letter to Nigerians, her better half, Kayode said Nigerians are allowed to detest who they disdain, while he and is spouse ought to be allowed to cherish, who they love, and have the option to show it in a majority rule government.

He called attention to that it would be difficult for them to neutralize the interest of Tinubu as he is a sponsor of their family. As per him, they would prefer not to help any political applicant than conflict with Tinubu.

He also mentioned that Nigerians cannot continue to blame Bola Tinubu for the fallout of the Lekki toll gate massacre of October, 20, 2020 since he isn’t the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces.

Sense or no Sense?