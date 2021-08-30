Actress Foluke Daramola Celebrates Her Daughter’s 16th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has taken Instagram by storm to celebrate her daughter’s sixteenth birthday on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The voluptuous movie star shared throwback pictures of the blossoming teenager to celebrate her birthday.

She also penned a word of prayer for her. Her caption reads:

“Ibukunoluwa, Owolabi, Ayomikun… the blessings of God makes rich and adds no sorrows that’s the meaning of ur name my baby girl as ur name implies the lord has made me rich without no sorrows by bringing u to my life. Idunnu ni Ti e ma je titi Ojo aye e. Ati Iwo ati Aburo e.”