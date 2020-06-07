“75% Of Rape Cases I’m Handling Involve Religious Leaders” – Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako

Movie star and founder of the Passion Against Rape and Abuse Africa, PARAA, Foluke Daramola-Salako shared a shocking revelation during a recent interview with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live.

The sexual assault activist and survivor disclosed that 75% of the rape cases handled by her NGO were perpetrated by religious leaders.

In her words;

“75% of the cases I have on my table are from religious leaders, and a lot of time, we don’t get to the end of it, because when we start, the family would come and tell us we should leave the religious leader to God.”

The actress, who was raped by her tenant when she was 17, dispelled claims that indecent dressing is responsible for the increase in the number of rape cases.

“Nothing attracts rape, it is a sign of weakness. Why do they rape minors, teenagers, and even old women, is that also about indecent dressing?

You hardly find rape cases against young women except for sexual assaults and abuse in workplaces, we find it mostly amongst kids, teenagers, and elderly women, how come you are now telling me it is indecent dressing? And we are not animals.” she said.