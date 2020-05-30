Foluke Daramola Congratulates Segun Ogungbe On New Baby

Popular Nollywood actor, Segun Ogungbe on Friday, 30th May welcomed a new baby with his second wife, Omowunmi.

Fellow actress, Foluke Daramola while taking to her Instagram page to congratulate the duo on their bundle of joy, shared that the newborn shares the same birthday date with the first, Obadara.

Read Also: Segun Ogungbe Welcomes Baby With Second Wife, Wunmi Ajiboye

Omowunmi is a popular actress in the Yoruba movie industry.

She wrote: “Haaa mo ti nduro dey good news yi o am sooo happy that my baby is here on Obadara’s birthday again, awww congratulations dearies, oluwa a wo awon mejeji a da won si fun wa lagbara @omowunmiajiboye @segunogungbe_ olorun, Amin.”