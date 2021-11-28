Foluke Daramola Dragged Out For Thinking She Endorsed Tinubu

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

This acquired them reactions from Nigerians. Certain individuals blamed them for gathering cash to underwrite Tinubu.

Responding Foluke said she and her associates’ essence at the social occasion didn’t have anything to do with legislative issues.

She said however she’s a card conveying individuals from the APC, they were not there to underwrite any applicant, rather they were there for a harmony and solidarity crusade.

Foluke likewise added that she wasn’t paid a dime to support anybody.

