Akeredolu Asks South-West To Stop Eating Beef, Says Region Losing N2.5bn Daily

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, claims that the south-west area is losing N2.5 billion every day due to beef consumption.

Akeredolu said residents in the south-west should consider using chicken meat for their rituals at a meeting with stakeholders in the state’s education sector in Akure, Ondo’s capital city.

The governor, who was represented by Akin Olotu, his special assistant on agriculture, claimed that chicken meat is healthier than beef and that it will boost the economy of the region.

“The president said grow what you eat and eat what you grow. I have been a serious advocate and I am reemphasising it, please let us use chicken for our ceremonies,” he said.

“Yes, I mean broilers. They are cheaper. I met with the traditional rulers and I told them that those before you have to encourage that.

“Why am I saying this? There is a N2.5 billion beef market in the southwest every day. It means every day in the southwest, we send [The sum of] N2.5 billion out of the south-west? That is the bedrock of poverty in the region.

“We have a region that is not retaining money. Don’t let any politician tell you any abracadabra, if we don’t reverse that trend, we will continue to remain on the same spot.”