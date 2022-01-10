Mompha Arrives In Lagos To Make Billions After Suing Bobrisky For Defamation

As a result of Bobrisky‘s recent scandal in Benin, things appear to be taking an interesting turn as popular billionaire businessman Mompha arrives in Nigeria.

Remember how the crossdresser got himself into trouble by posting a video of himself arriving in Benin-City in a convoy and promising to paint the city red? When Bobrisky invited their Oba to come and marry him, he enraged the Benin people even more.

READ ALSO: Mompha sues Bobrisky, demands N1billion in damages

In the midst of this saga, the Dubai-based Big Boy, who was caught in an online battle with Bobrisky a few days ago, leading to him filing a lawsuit against Bobrisky demanding a sum of 1 billion dollars for libellous claims, has returned to Nigeria and declared his intention to make billions in Lagos.

See post below: