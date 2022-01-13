“I Value Friendship More Than My Life,” Says Bobrisky; Declares Love For Mompha

After a visit to the EFCC detention, Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, has informed his fans on the current state of millionaire businessman Mompha.

Mompha and his company, Global Investment Limited, were charged with conspiring to launder cash obtained via illegal activities, keeping such funds, and transferring funds to a suspect named Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo a.k.a. Nappy Boy.

The cross dresser wrote on his Instagram page that his friendship with Mompha will last until death because it is the purest.

Many people had tried to break his friendship with Mompha because they didn’t understand it, according to Bobrisky.

Bobrisky stated that friendship is more important to him than his life, and that Mompha is fine and will speak to his fans soon.

