Jada P Reacts To Rumours Of Tems And Wizkid Love Affair

Jada P, the Grammy-winning singer’s babymama and manager, reacts to reports that Wizkid is having an affair with rising star Tems.

This follows reports on social media that Tems is expecting a child with the international superstar singer.

READ ALSO: I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime – Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock confesses total love for the musician

Advertisement

Jada P reacts to a Twitter follower who inquired about her thoughts on the rumors saying: “Tems is 1 of da BEST female artist 2 come out of the continent! Her artistry is unmatched.

Yet our own will be the first 2 try & change da narrative & perception of her character. Instead of letting her shine like da star she is & celebrating da achievements of what Essence has done.”

See post below: