Kemi Afolabi Opens Up On How She Prepared For Death In 2021

Just a few hours before 2022, Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi took to her social media page to recount her 2021 experiences.

She battled with an undisclosed ailment in the earlier part of 2021, said she wrote her will and booked a space for her funeral, but God showed His faithfulness in her life.

According to Kemi Afolabi, she underwent a Covid-19 test every 48 hours over short of breath, was on oxygen for a month; still, there was no diagnosis.

Kemi Afolabi added that she sold all her properties after spending all her savings because she knew that bringing her condition to the public eye or begging for funds would kill her faster.

According to her words, she said The year 2021 has been tough! but with God showing up for me and some special people by my side, I made it through. Alhamdulilah robil alameen.

Posting to her Instagram on this new day, she thanks God for her life.

