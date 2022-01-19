Lawan: Buhari Did Not Direct Removal Of Petrol Subsidy

President Muhammadu Buhari did not order the withdrawal of the petrol subsidy, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan told reporters following a meeting with Buhari on Tuesday at the Aso Rock villa that many citizens are concerned about the federal government’s proposal to remove subsidies.

“Well, it will be of interest to Nigerians to hear what I’ve come to discuss with Mr. President, among several other things,” the senate president said.

“Many of us are very concerned with the recent agitations, protests, and many citizens were so concerned, our constituents across the country are very concerned that the federal government will remove the petroleum subsidy. And for us, as parliamentarians, as legislators representing the people of Nigeria, this must be of interest to us.

“We have just finished our recess, we have gone home to our constituencies and senatorial districts. And we felt the pulse of our people.

“I found it necessary to visit Mr. President, as the leader of our government and our leader in the country, to discuss this particular issue of concern to Nigerians, and I’m happy to inform Nigerians that Mr President never told anyone that the petroleum subsidy should be removed.”