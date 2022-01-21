Marry Me – Nigerian Men Beg Linda Ikeji As She Rocks N23m Designer Bag And Watch (Photo)

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has been spotted rocking an expensive Hermes Birkin bag reportedly worth millions of naira.

The Hermes bag is reportedly worth N23m. She also rocked a designer.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Life is abundant! Life is beautiful! Live grateful! And learn to dance in the rain! ”

Reacting to the photos, one Redcapchiefoflagos wrote, “Come let’s marry. So I go dey help you wear your pink wrist watch every Wednesday”

“My inspiration all round.. godly, psychologically, fashion wise, dutiful, hardwork. Everything” One Lorloh wrote.

“Linda love that bag soooo much, she has it in different colours” another follower wrote.

“She is Angel, Sunshine, Beautiful, Beyond Blessed in Colours,” Asquadnetwork wrote.