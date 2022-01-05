Missing UNIJOS student reportedly found dead in hotel ‘with her eyes gouged out’

A missing student of the University of Jos, Plateau State, identified as Jennifer Anthony has been reportedly found dead.

The 300 level Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences student went missing since December 31, 2021, New Year’s Eve.

All attempt to find her proved abortive until her body was recovered in a hotel in Jos with both eyes gorged out, indicating she may have been killed for ritual purposes.

One Daniel Olugbenga Adediran had earlier appealed to the public for help in locating her whereabouts.

“We haven’t seen or heard from her for some days… Please if you have seen her somewhere from 31st December 2021 please let us know 08135892060 09069498376 300Level Student Special Education and Rehabilitation sciences @ university of Jos Her name is Jennifer Anthony.” he wrote.

