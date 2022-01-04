Name And Prosecute Terrorism Financiers, Ndume Tells FG

Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, has requested the federal government to identify and apprehend individuals who fund terrorism in the country.

Ndume claims he was persecuted by the Federal Government for funding Boko Haram during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

His offence, he noted, was because the Department of State Services (DSS) tracked a phone and uncovered a call made by the spokesman of the insurgents.

Also Read: Malami: Past Administration Looted Funds For Fight Against Terrorism — We’ve Cleared Their Mess

While noting that he was arrested, the lawmaker criticised security agencies for not doing a proper investigation before subjecting him to public ridicule.

“If there is evidence that somebody is funding Boko Haram, there is clear evidence after doing your investigation, why don’t you tell Nigerians? Why don’t you prosecute them?” he questioned.

“Just because they were tracking my phone and they said a spokesman of Boko Haram called me, they went and arrested me. They didn’t even ask me, they didn’t do any intelligence work. The Senate President called me and said the SSS wants you to report that they have some questions.”