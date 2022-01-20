Nigeria Beat Guinea-Bissau To Claim Nine Points

The Super Eagles continued their winning run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday with another victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq put the Eagles ahead thanks to an assist from teammate Kelechi Iheanacho in the 56th minute.

Nigeria doubled its lead when captain, William Troost-Ekong reacted quickest to a Moses Simon shot that hit the bar in the 76th minute of the match.

But Nigeria was not sure if they had extended the lead until the Video Assistant Referee confirmed a second goal.

With the result, Nigeria became the only team to win all three matches of the group stage in the ongoing tournament.