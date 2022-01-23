Nigerian Man Proposes To His Older Canadian Girlfriend In Delta State (Photos)

The couple

A Nigerian man proposed to his Canadian lover in Delta state and she said YES.

The Canadian woman visited Nigeria to meet her boyfriend, during the visit, he popped the big question.

After she accepted the proposal, the Nigerian man took to Facebook to share photos.



“My love came to Delta all the way from Canada to say yes,” he wrote.

See Below;

