“Nobody signed me, I ran to avoid see-finish” – Portable spills (video)

Up and coming singer, Portable Zazoo, debunks the claim of being signed by a music label or management amidst a feud with his promoter.

This comes following the heated exchange between the singer and Kogbagidi; despite settling the feud, the singer seems to have taken his heels to be on his own over claims of cheating.

in a recent video, Portable cleared the claims of being under new management as he affirms being signed by himself.

“Running is better than see-finish; I’m too big to hide. I don’t know about what you all are saying online, nobody signed me, I signed myself. What’s the point of having money and not being able to spend it. If you have money, help with it,” he said in part.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria