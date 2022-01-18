One Killed As Chelsea, Barcelona Fans Clash In Katsina

A 28-year-old man identified as Saifullahi Abdullahi from Danja Local Government Area of Katsina State has allegedly lost his life during a clash over an argument about which is a better team between two European Football Clubs, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The argument was said to have resulted in a fight between him and his alleged killer, 18-year-old, Idris Yusuf.

The confrontation between the duo was said to have happened on 18th December 2021.

The father of the late Abdullahi did not hesitate to report to the Danja Police Station.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt Lawal Bello, the late Abdullahi collapsed while fighting with the accused.

He noted that the victim was rushed to a healthcare centre but he later died.

The alleged killer, Yusuf, was arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrate’s Court for homicide on Monday.

Part of the first information report as read in the court stated that: “On 18 December, 2021, around 3.30 pm, Saifullahi Abdullahi had an argument with you, Idris Yusuf, 18, of Hayan Asibiti Quarters, Danja, over which football club is more powerful and better between Chelsea FC and Barcelona FC in the European Championship. Hence, it resulted in fighting, during which the said Saifullahi Abdullahi collapsed and became unconscious.

“Consequently, the victim was rushed to the Danja Comprehensive Health Centre, where he was admitted and later died while receiving treatment and was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The presiding Magistrate directed that the alleged killer should be remanded at the Katsina Custodial Centre till the next hearing date.