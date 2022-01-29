Terrorism Trial: I’d Emerge Victorious, Nnamdi Kanu Assures Followers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, expressed hope that his continuing terrorist trial by the Federal Government would only “continue for a while.”

He also advised his followers to focus on peace rather than becoming distracted.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s lawyer and human rights campaigner, said these things in a statement on Friday headed, “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, Abuja, on January 28 2022.”

He said, “Our visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains positive as our legal strategies were discussed, and he is in firm spirit.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPOB/Kanu: Igbos Will Soon Rise Against Sit-at-Home Orders In the Southeast – Asari Dokubo

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to Umu Chineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore. He further implored all Umu Chineke to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged and abided by. His call for unity among the entire Umu Chineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasised.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victoriously.”