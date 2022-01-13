“These Pill Pushers Need To Face The Law,” Says Kemi Olunloyo As She Shames De General

Kemi Olunloyo, a self-proclaimed investigative journalist, has come under criticism for suggesting that De General, a skit maker, should face the law.

Born Sunday Joshua, the skit maker, was previously arrested by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency who invaded his house in the early hours of Wednesday.

The skit maker admitted to owning tramadol and cannabis drug exhibits seized in his residence, according to an official statement from the agency.

Olunloyo wrote in response to his arrest: ”Don’t blame the NDLEA for arresting drug pushers, users and traffickers. The same way I slammed Juicewrld for swallowing all that Percocet on the plane when the DEA was waiting is the same way De General needs to get help for his drug demons. He was in possession of Tramadol a schedule 2 narcotic without a prescription. These pill pushers need to face to face the law”.