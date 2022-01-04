Tit-For-Tat? Kim Kardashian Goes On Romantic Date With Pete Davidson

Reality star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian and actor, Pete Davidson boarded a private plane for a tropical getaway to the Bahamas on Monday, Jan 3.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were spotted on an airfield as they boarded a private jet for the trip.



This comes after Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West was seen hanging out with two women on a hotel balcony in Miami.

Since Kim lives in Los Angeles with her kids and Pete lives in New York City, where he performs for SNL, the two have been flying back-and-forth to spend time with each other since their relationship began in October 2021.



However, this is a change for the couple as they are heading out of the country for what appears to be their most substantive trip.