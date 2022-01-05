Toke Makinwa Denies Suing Alleged Sugar Daddy To Court

Toke Makinwa a media personality has denied rumors that she is dating and is suing Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, an Abuja-based business entrepreneur, for unfulfilled promises.

Through her legal team, the socialite claimed she had never met Aliyu Abubakar.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika SAN, in a letter to the businessman, encouraged him to take action against the fraudulent web platforms, saying that his client had no business dealings with them.

The following was part of the letter: “My client, Toke Makinwa is surprised to receive your letter in the above caption dated January 1, 2022, even after she had, on an earlier telephone call on the same issue, told Mr Feml Falana, SAN that she has never heard of your client’s name or his existence as a human being before his phone call.

In the meantime, Aliyu Abubakar has instructed his attorneys to acknowledge receipt of the letter, according to a statement signed by his media assistant Kadiri Joseph.

On January 1, the entrepreneur threatened Toke with a lawsuit over bogus charges.

Aliyu was accused of dating her and making false promises to her by the TV host.

According to sources, the role interpreter filed a lawsuit against the businessman as a result of the claimed false promises.

Aliyu, on the other hand, refuted the charge. He also handed Toke 48 hours to recant “the bogus allegation” or face a defamation action worth N50 billion.