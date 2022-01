After dropping his monster hit “Next Level” Mmoujeke Obinna Christian popularly referred to as BLOOD-B releases the much-anticipated video of his song “Mazi” which features great actors like Zubby Micheal, Harry B & Prince.

Blood B is not slowing down in a bid to take over the industry.

The video was directed by ADAMSGUD this is a must-watch for all.

