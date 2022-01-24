“Why are Nigerian girls like this?” — Nigerian man asks as he shares his chats with a Russian woman and Nigerian woman

A Nigerian man, simply identified as Odeyemi, has taken to Twitter to share his chats with a Russian woman and a Nigerian woman.

In the chats, the Russian woman gave him a favourable and friendly response however the Nigerian lady was reluctant to chat with him and even refused to tell him her name.

Reacting to this, the man with Twitter handle @odeyemi_yem questioned why Nigerian ladies are always rigid.

According to him, Nigerian ladies are always quick to gush over loved-up photos and videos online but can’t respond to DMs from men.

He wrote,

“So I texted a Russian girl and a Nigerian girl.

Btw why are Nigerian girls like this fgs?

Ena go Dey shout “God when” for under couples pic but ena no go reply text how God wan take work??Face with tears of joy”

See below:

Interestingly, the Russian lady was willing to continue chatting with him, and the Twitter user noted that people shouldn’t be surprised if he ends up marrying her.

See the chats below:

